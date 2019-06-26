Services
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Springhill Memory Gardens
Hebron, MD
Rita Faye Travers Obituary
Rita Faye Travers

Snow Hill - Rita Faye Travers, 68, died Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Harrison House of Snow Hill Nursing Home. Born in Snow Hill, she was the youngest child of the late McGuire "Mack" and Irma Bolen.

She graduated from Snow Hill High School with the class of 1968. She was a member of Salisbury Baptist Temple. She worked at Pine Bluff as a security guard for many years as well as several other jobs she had through the years.

She is survived by three sisters; Eileen Bennett, Shirley Shockley, and Margaret Hastings; a brother, Richard Bolen; several nieces and nephews; and some very close friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Travers; and a sister, June Morris.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Salisbury Baptist Temple, 6413 Hobbs Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on June 26, 2019
