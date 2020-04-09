|
|
Rita James
Salisbury - Rita Bower James, 92, passed away on April 8, 2020 at Genesis Nursing Home. Born October 11, 1927 in Mt. Vernon, Maryland, she was the oldest daughter of the late Martin and Mildred Fisher.
Rita was a devoted bookkeeper for 35 years in Wicomico County, Maryland. She spent 35 years enjoying country music with her late husband Charles Jackson Bower. Many who knew Rita, would remember her love for country music and her stories of Loretta Lynn visiting with her and her family while she was here entertaining at the civic center. She was a devoted mother and a grandmother to 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her five children, Craig and Dawn Bower, Vickie Lovett and Dave Smith, Mike Bower, Candace and Mark Loring, Chuck and Sharon Bower, stepson Jerry James and wife Janet, and a host of nieces and nephews, family and friends. She will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her daughter Cher Sapper, son Ronnie Pusey and late husband Alfred James. Service and burial will be private.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020