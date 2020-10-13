Robert Alan Nickerson Sr.
SALISBURY -
Robert Alan Nickerson Sr., 87 of Salisbury, MD, fell asleep at home to mankind's enemy death on Friday October 9, 2020. (1Cor 15:26) He was the son of the late Handy Irving Nickerson and the late Mamie Ellen Jones Nickerson.
He was born and raised in Salisbury. His detailed memories and stories of growing up during the Depression Era "waste not, want not" remained with him his entire life. He graduated from Wicomico High School and then Goldey-Beacom College. He then was drafted into the Army, serving in the Finance Corp during the Korean War. Years later, he learned and wholeheartedly agreed with the scripture at Isaiah 2:4, "Nation will not lift up sword against Nation, nor will they learn war anymore". He retired from Dresser Industries after working 30 years as an accountant.
He was married to Margaret Long Nickerson until her passing in 2012. After they retired together, they traveled, spent more time with the grandchildren, and preached and taught ones the truths from the Bible. (Matt 24:14) After a thorough study of the Bible, he was baptized in 1979. Together he and Margaret, as Jehovah's Witnesses, served the true and living God Jehovah faithful to death, with the hope of a resurrection to a paradise earth in harmony with Jehovah God's original purpose for mankind. (John 5:28, 29)
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his late sisters, Virginia Moore Dickerson, Edith Marie Sabato, and Laura Frances Hastings, and a brother, Gordon Handy Nickerson, as well as his stepson Tommy Mariner, niece Kathy McGrath, and nephew Robert Hastings.
He is survived by his children, Barbara Jean Ehrick and husband Ed, Robin Lisa Alexander, and Robert Alan Nickerson Jr. and wife Christine, and step-daughter Sandi Lee Mariner, and grand children, Christopher Jones and wife Melissa, Jon Clinton Niblet, Nicholas Ehrick, Shawn Alexander, Kasie Alexander, Katie Alexander, Robert Alan Nickerson III, Brian Nickerson, and great granddaughter Madelyn Alexander, and nieces Bonnie Moore and Joanne Karlson, and great nephews, David Meienschein and Steven Hastings, and great nieces Michele Baxter, KeliJo Hilleary and Jenny McGrath Scalese, and a huge spiritual family of loving Brothers and Sisters.
Robert Alan Nickerson Sr. has touched many hearts over the years and was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Services will be held on Saturday October 17th 2020 at Holloway Funeral Home 501 Snow Hill Rd. Salisbury Md. 21804. Visitation will be from 9am-10am and funeral service will be at 10am. Interment will take place immediately following at Wicomico Memorial Park.
Friends and family are invited to join the live webcast at www.Facebook.com/HollowayFH/Live
.
The service may also be viewed via Zoom- Mtg. ID# 368-471-5985 password 21804.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the World Wide Work at donate.jw.org
or
Coastal Hospice, P O Box 1733 Salisbury, Md. 21802 or coastalhospice.org/donate