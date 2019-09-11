|
|
Robert Alfred Barr
Salisbury - Robert Alfred Barr, 91, of Salisbury, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in West Virginia, he was the son of the late Martin and Velma Barr.
He was a US Army veteran having served during the Korean War, and an active member of Salisbury Baptist Temple and the VFW Lodge. He worked for the Maryland State Penitentiary for 20 years, retiring in 1982. He then worked for Wicomico County as a bus driver. He will be dearly missed by his family and wonderful church friends.
Robert is survived by his son, Robert King Barr (Gwendolyn) of Salisbury; three grandchildren, William "DJ" Perrin of Baltimore, Amy N. Barr of Delmar, MD, and Robert K. Barr, II of Salisbury; and a step son, Bobby J. Elswick of Parsonsburg.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wives, 2nd wife, Genevieve Elizabeth Barr and Lillian Barr; and 4 siblings, Cliff, Vauda, Betty, and Alma.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Salisbury Baptist Temple with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Eastern Shore Maryland Veterans Cemetery near Hurlock at 1:00 pm. Officiating will be Rev. Carlo Leto.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Salisbury Baptist Temple 6413 Hobbs Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 11, 2019