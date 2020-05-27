|
|
Robert Beck
Marion Station - Robert "Rob" Craig Beck, 68, of Marion Station, was called home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD.
Born in Baltimore on November 28, 1951, he was the son of the late Albert and Betty Coburn Beck.
Rob graduated from Brooklyn Park High School in 1969 and attended Anne Arundel Community College and University of Baltimore. He was a member of Linthicum Heights United Methodist Church before relocating to the Eastern Shore in 2005 to marry his beloved and devoted wife Donna.
He retired in 2007 after 19 years of dedicated service with Maryland Correctional Enterprises as an Assistant Plant Manager in the Textiles Unit based at Eastern Correctional Institution. Football season was his favorite time of year and he was an avid Ravens fan. He and Donna started attending Christ Fellowship Bible Church in 2016, and are blessed to be a part of this Church family. Rob enjoyed playing his acoustic guitar with his fellow CFBC musicians on "Music Monday's" before he became ill.
In addition to his wife Donna, Rob is survived by his daughter Leslie Hughan and husband Bryan of Bowie; grandchildren, Virginia, Dexter, Benjamin, and Celia Hughan of Bowie; sisters, Janet Bolton and husband Bob of Ocean Pines, and Lisa Lindsay and husband Aaron of Brooklyn Park; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude to all of the healthcare professionals at Peninsula Regional Medical Center, Deers Head Hospital Center, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital and Visiting Angels of Salisbury for their exceptional care and compassion during Rob's illness.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 2 PM at Christ Fellowship Bible Church, 5910 Crisfield Highway, Marion, MD 21838. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Rev. Stephen S. Willing will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Rob's memory may be made to , or March of Dimes, www.marchofdimes.org.
To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 27 to May 28, 2020