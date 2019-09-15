|
Robert Brian Groton
Pensacola - On Monday, August 26, 2019, Robert Brian Groton, beloved husband and father of four unexpectedly left this earth at the age of 57.
Brian was born in Salisbury, the second son to Ronald E. Groton, Sr. and Martha E. Groton. He enjoyed competitive swimming as a boy, even competing in the Jr. Olympics. He graduated from Parkside High School in 1981 before embarking on countless adventures, too numerous to mention.
He married his most daunting adventure, Janette Groton on July 2, 1993 and together they raised four more, Adam, Naylor, Reagan and Rion. It's difficult to summarize a personality so large. It would take volumes. If you met Brian once you never forgot him. He would keep you spellbound with outrageous stories, often co-starring his partners in crime, brothers, Gene, Ron Jr., and Patrick and sister Beth. Brian was larger than life, as well as loud, funny, kind and loving. He was one of the smartest people you'd ever meet. Though he struggled with dyslexia, he never let it stop him. He had a thirst for knowledge and loved reading about his interests.
Work, for Brian, was just another thing for him to pour his heart into. He strove to be the best at whatever he did. Although he was a truck driver when he passed, he had several trades through his life, roofing, tree climbing and removal, house painting, and a landscape foreman before truck driving.
In his free time, Brian loved going to Biloxi to try his luck and, like everything else, he studied and practiced until he knew everything about the game.
More than anything, he loved his family. His wife and children were the light of his life. Every Sunday, his parents awaited his weekly call to keep him apprised of all the family news. His wife and kinds, parents and siblings, nieces and nephews, and a bonus family including his mother-in-law Carolyn Gray; sisters-in-law: Erica and Otto Jester, Kelly and Jason Shipley, Lisa and Bruce Capecci and Erin Gray were also held dearly in his heart.
Brian was preceded in death by his brother, Gene Groton and nephew, Paul Groton. He is survived by his parents, Ron and Martha Groton; wife, Janette Groton; children: Adam, Naylor, Reagan and Rion; brothers, Ron Groton, Jr. and Patrick Groton; sister, Beth (Pete) Mohr; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation was held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Oak Lawn Funeral Home. The Celebration of Brian's life began at 7:00 pm.
A celebration of Brian's life will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 1:00 to 5:00 pm at the Red Men's Lodge in Fruitland, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Carolyn Groton for the funeral expenses. Fond expressions and memories can be left at www.oaklawnfunerals.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 15, 2019