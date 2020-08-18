1/
Robert C. Wolf
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert C. Wolf

Tyaskin - Robert C. Wolf, 76, of Tyaskin, Maryland and formerly Bridgeton, NJ, passed away at Peninsula Regional Medical Center on Thursday evening, August 13, 2020.

Bob was born in Eldora, NJ on October 6, 1943 and was the son of the late Rudi and Anna (Fowler) Wolf. He graduated from Middle Township High School, Cape May Court House, NJ in 1961.

Bob started his banking career in 1962, working at South Jersey area financial institutions. He was most proud to serve as Cashier/Chief Operations Officer for UJB/Cumberland National Bank Bridgeton, NJ. In 1997, Bob reinvented his career, moved to Ocean Pines, Maryland, and worked for several boat sales companies, opened a financial consulting business, and eventually found a position with Royal Plus, Inc.

In 2003, Bob discovered Tyaskin, Md. It became his dream retirement community. Surrounded by tributaries of the Chesapeake Bay region, he pursued his hobbies of fishing, wood working, and travel. "Birdhouses by Bob" can be found in many homes and yards of family, friends and strangers alike.

As a result of a debilating stoke in 2006, Bob was left with only the use of his left side. His can-do attitude persisted and he refitted power tools and fishing gear. He enjoyed his weekly bible study meetings, the monthly men's breakfast group and driving his golf cart throughout the Westside of Wicomico County.

Bob is survived by his wife, Patricia (nee Haaf), daughters Robin Smith (Dennis) of Ocean View NJ, Deborah Caporale (Joseph) of Richland, NJ, and son Richard Saulitis (Sherry) of Salisbury, MD; seven grandchildren, Tory Smith, Samantha Smith, Nicholas Caporale, Dominic Caporale, Joseph Caporale, Abigail Saulitis and Chase Saulitis. He has one surviving brother, Rudi (Carol) Wolf of Raleigh, NC and sisters-in-law, Mary Lynn Meandro, Vineland, NJ, Kathy Bischer, Bridgeton, NJ and brother-in-law and wife Allen and Robin Haaf, Bridgeton, NJ. He also leaves behind several nephews, nieces, and cousins.

His request to donate his body to science is being honored by the Maryland State Anatomy Board. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions can be made to Westside Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 85, Bivalve, MD 21814.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 18, 2020
Patty, I Am So Sorry to hear about Bob’s passing. There are no words to make this better for you and your family. I have such good memories of Bob both in Ocean Pines and in Tyaskin. You were blessed to have shared your life with this amazing and loving man, and he was blessed to have had you in his life. I am
Sending a “virtual” hug to you my friend
Sharyn
Friend
August 18, 2020
Dear Robin , Deb and families,
Sending thoughts and prayers to all during this difficult time. May God give each of you strength to get through the coming days and weeks. Treasure your memories and keep them close to your hearts.
Fondly, Tami and sons
Tami Fralick Laricks
August 18, 2020
My deepest condolences ❤
The dales
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved