Robert C. Wolf



Tyaskin - Robert C. Wolf, 76, of Tyaskin, Maryland and formerly Bridgeton, NJ, passed away at Peninsula Regional Medical Center on Thursday evening, August 13, 2020.



Bob was born in Eldora, NJ on October 6, 1943 and was the son of the late Rudi and Anna (Fowler) Wolf. He graduated from Middle Township High School, Cape May Court House, NJ in 1961.



Bob started his banking career in 1962, working at South Jersey area financial institutions. He was most proud to serve as Cashier/Chief Operations Officer for UJB/Cumberland National Bank Bridgeton, NJ. In 1997, Bob reinvented his career, moved to Ocean Pines, Maryland, and worked for several boat sales companies, opened a financial consulting business, and eventually found a position with Royal Plus, Inc.



In 2003, Bob discovered Tyaskin, Md. It became his dream retirement community. Surrounded by tributaries of the Chesapeake Bay region, he pursued his hobbies of fishing, wood working, and travel. "Birdhouses by Bob" can be found in many homes and yards of family, friends and strangers alike.



As a result of a debilating stoke in 2006, Bob was left with only the use of his left side. His can-do attitude persisted and he refitted power tools and fishing gear. He enjoyed his weekly bible study meetings, the monthly men's breakfast group and driving his golf cart throughout the Westside of Wicomico County.



Bob is survived by his wife, Patricia (nee Haaf), daughters Robin Smith (Dennis) of Ocean View NJ, Deborah Caporale (Joseph) of Richland, NJ, and son Richard Saulitis (Sherry) of Salisbury, MD; seven grandchildren, Tory Smith, Samantha Smith, Nicholas Caporale, Dominic Caporale, Joseph Caporale, Abigail Saulitis and Chase Saulitis. He has one surviving brother, Rudi (Carol) Wolf of Raleigh, NC and sisters-in-law, Mary Lynn Meandro, Vineland, NJ, Kathy Bischer, Bridgeton, NJ and brother-in-law and wife Allen and Robin Haaf, Bridgeton, NJ. He also leaves behind several nephews, nieces, and cousins.



His request to donate his body to science is being honored by the Maryland State Anatomy Board. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions can be made to Westside Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 85, Bivalve, MD 21814.









