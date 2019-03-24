Services
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Stephens Cemetery
Delmar, DE
Robert Carl Landes Obituary
Robert Carl Landes

Wickenburg, AZ - Robert Carl "Bob" Landes, beloved husband, father, brother and Pop-Pop passed away at home in Wickenburg, Arizona on March 13, 2019 at age 86. Born November 2, 1932 in Philadelphia, he also lived in Hilliard OH and Laurel DE. Predeceased by parents Carl and Martha (Graber) Landes and brother James. Survived by wife Janice (Haddock), daughter Karen (Joe Kim), grandsons Darwin and Elijah Kim and sister Elfrieda Landes Ramseyer (Richard).

Graveside service, St. Stephen's Cemetery, Delmar DE, Friday, March 29, 2:00 p.m. You may leave condolences and memories at www.shortfh.com . In lieu of flowers, you could make a donation to Easter Seals of Delaware, or just go for a hike, read a good book, eat an Oreo, and make the world a little better in Bob's honor.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 24, 2019
