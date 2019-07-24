|
|
Robert Carr, Sr.
Bloxom - Mr. Robert Earl "Bob" Carr, Sr., 89, beloved husband of Barbara Taylor Carr and a resident of Bloxom, VA, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, VA.
Born March 6, 1930, he was a son of the late James V. Carr, Sr. and Mary B. Wall Carr. Bob graduated from Mississippi College in 1952, then served his country as a pilot during the Korean Conflict in the U.S. Navy Reserve, from which he was honorably discharged as a Lieutenant. He started work at NACA in the late 1950's, remained during the transition to NASA, and worked at NASA Langley and Wallops Island for 25 years. Bob worked with Tracking and Optical Systems (ultimately retiring as Head of that section), providing support to every NASA Mercury, Gemini, Apollo, and Space Shuttle launches, and many other NASA projects and operations throughout his career.
Dedicated to his faith, he was a loyal member of St. Thomas United Methodist Church, serving in many ways, including Church Treasurer and Board Member; Treasurer of the Guilford Charge for many years; and District Treasurer for the Eastern Shore District of the United Methodist Church for over 20 years. He was a longtime Secretary and a past Worshipful Master of Parksley Masonic Lodge #325, A.F. & A.M. (now Central Lodge #300, A.F. & A.M.); and a past Worthy Patron of Parksley O.E.S. #166.
In addition to his loving wife of 55 years, survivors include a son, Robert E. Carr, Jr. and his wife Sheree, of Garner, NC; a brother, James V. Carr, Jr. of Columbus, MS; nephews and nieces, Franklin McDonald (Shantha), Joanne Carr, Janie Hinojosa, Sonya Amis (Gary), and Paula Berry (Jimmy); nieces-in-law, Kathy Evans and Becky Carr; and his dog, Penny. In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by a son, Rodney Michael Carr; nephews, James V. Carr III, Johnny McDonald, Jeffery Carr, and Philip Evans; and sister-in-law, Jo Carr.
Funeral services will be conducted from the St. Thomas United Methodist Church on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with Mr. George Fulk officiating. Interment will follow at the Liberty Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the church one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Thomas UMC Missions Fund, c/o Betty Fulk, P.O. 385, Parksley, VA 23421.
Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Times on July 24, 2019