Robert Chester Rogers (Bob)On Tuesday, June 2, 2020, Robert Chester Rogers (Bob), a loving father, passed away at age 77. Bob was born on March 12, 1943, in Chester, Pennsylvania to Robert Henry Rogers and Florence Agnes Valentine. He earned his undergraduate and master's degrees from the University of Maryland and lastly earned his doctorate in Philosophy also from The University of Maryland. Bob retired from the State of Maryland and subsequently Walt Disney World. For the last eleven years, he served as a Faculty Professor at Valencia State College. Bob is survived by his daughter, Kelly Valentine Rogers, and three grand dogs Isabelle (Izzy), Toby, and Kenzie. Bob's passions include sailing, traveling, listening to jazz music, and collecting European automobiles. He loved all animals and was always known to rescue turtles, birds and to help all little creatures in need. One of his favorite things was going on long walks with the family's beloved Chihuahua, Tuppy (since passed), and always allowing Tuppy to lead the way for hours. Bob had a special interest in government history and channeled his enthusiasm for government and politics while teaching in his retirement years. Bob will be remembered for being the best father and mentor. The love between Bob and his daughter was boundless. They were not just father and daughter, they were best friends.His life was a testament to his loving and kind spirit and he inspired ambition in all those he met. He was truly beloved by all who knew him. Bob was preceded in death by his father Robert, mother Florence, and sister June. He is survived by his daughter, Kelly Valentine Rogers, his son in law, Juan Daniel Gonzalez, cousins, Chester Clark, David Clark and Gale Everett and three grand dogs, Izzy, Toby and Kenzie, whom he cherished. Bob's last wish was a private celebration of life to take place in Key West, Florida with Kelly and Juan.For further information about Bob's professional achievements please see the following article: