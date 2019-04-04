Services
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Springhill Memory Gardens
Hebron, MD
Salisbury - Robert "Bob" Cooper, 90, of Salisbury, passed away April 3, 2019, peacefully at Coastal Hospice at The Lake. Born September 13, 1928 to parents Franklin and Louise Cooper. Bob was an employee of Dresser Wayne for 33 years and the downtown Salisbury parking lot attendant for 19 years. Bob was also a lifetime member of the VFW Post 194 of Salisbury. Preceded in death by daughter Lori Ann and son Gary. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Ruth; son Steven (Debra) Cooper; daughter-in-law Lynette Cooper; grandchildren Katie, Michael, Tracy, Andrea; great-grandchildren Kyle, McKenzie, Madison, Jackson; sister-in-law Linda Cooper; many loving nieces and nephews. Bob will be missed by his special furry grand-puppy Skye. A Graveside Service will take place on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 2:00pm at Springhill Memory Gardens, Hebron, MD. Military Honors will be rendered. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's honor may be made to a . Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Please leave condolences for the family at www.HollowayFH.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 4, 2019
