Robert D. Biddle Jr.
Ocean City, MD - Robert D. Biddle, Jr. 61, of Ocean City, MD passed away on March 9, 2019.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 14 at 12 pm at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad Street, Middletown, DE. Visitation will be from 11 AM to 12 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Townsend Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions to the Atlantic United Methodist Church, 4th St. Ocean City, MD 21842.
Visit daniels-hutchi son.com to view full obituary and to send online condolences.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 13, 2019