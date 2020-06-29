Robert D. "Bob" Watson
Salisbury - Robert D. Watson, "Bob", 90, of Salisbury, MD passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Harrison House in Snow Hill, MD.
Born January 28, 1930, he was the son of the late Joseph Andrew Watson and Hilda Calloway Watson. He graduated from Mardela High School and from Clemson University where he majored in textiles. He served in the Army, stationed in Germany. He and his father were owners of the Watson Shirt Company, later known as Gant Shirt Company. In later years, he worked for Lower Shore Enterprises. Apart from his work, Bob enjoyed fishing and duck hunting with family and friends, especially his best friend Ralph Hollingshead.
He is survived by his 4 daughters, Christine Abresch (Bruce) of Salisbury, MD, Gail Phillips (Glen) of Mardela Springs, MD, Patricia Robinson (Kenny) of Mardela Springs, MD and Cathy Ramey (Ted) of Salisbury, MD; 7 grandchildren, Abby Parsons, Kacie Robinson, Christopher Abresch, AJ Phillips, Kortney Robinson, Anna Ramey and Ella Ramey; 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Watson.
A private graveside service will be held at Marda Springs Cemetery. In Bob's honor, donations may be made to Westside Historical Society Inc., PO Box 194, Mardela Springs, MD 21837. www.hollowayfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.