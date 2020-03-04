Services
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes - Salisbury
917 West Isabella Street
Salisbury, MD 21801
(410) 546-0626
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Paul UM Church
on Flower St
Berlin, MD
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Paul UM Church
on Flower St
Berlin, MD
Robert Dale Purnell Obituary
Berlin - Robert Dale Purnell, 82 of Berlin died Monday, March 2, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

A Service of Celebration is scheduled for 1 pm, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Paul UM Church on Flower St, in Berlin. Friends may call one hour prior to service. Interment will take place at St Paul Cemetery following the service.

Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home in Salisbury.

Send condolences to: www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com/memorials.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
