Robert Earl Greer



Salisbury - Robert Earl Greer, 80, of Salisbury, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Born on September 10, 1938, in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of Stephen and Mary Greer.



He served his country in the US Army for three years, earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from Salisbury University and worked as an elementary principal in multiple schools during his working years. Bob was one of the founding owners of A+ Driving School, Inc. in Salisbury. Bob was an avid sports fan of the Washington Redskins, Baltimore Ravens and Orioles, Maryland basketball and Salisbury Men's Lacrosse.



Bob is survived by loving wife, Sandy; children Kim and her husband Kevin Osborne, Kelly and her husband Mark Knebel; grandchildren Zak, Blair, Kara, Greer, Clemens, Riley; many loving nieces and nephews; brother- and sister-in-law Dr. Toby Weaver, June W. Medford and her husband John.



Bob is preceded in death by his father, Stephen B. Greer; mother, Mary Ann Greer and four siblings.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 1401 Camden Ave, Salisbury, MD 21801 or a .



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 10:30 AM, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM. Rev. Dr. Benita Harris will officiate. Burial and military honors will follow at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. The family requests summer casual attire.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.HollowayFH.com. Published in The Daily Times on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary