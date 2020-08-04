Robert F. Jones
Delmar - Robert "Bob" Franklin Jones, 87, of Delmar, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.
He was born July 24, 1933 in Snow Hill, a son of the late Lee Franklin Jones and Beulah Jones Hastings.
Bob graduated from Snow Hill High School with the class of 1951. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1954 and retired from DuPont after 40 years of loyal service. He then worked part-time as an EMT at the Gumboro Fire Department and the Laurel Fire Department. In his later years he worked alongside of his wife Della helping out at Dutch Country Furniture in Laurel where the Petersheim's became his second family. He joined the Delmar Fire Department in November 1965 and was honored to have 55 years of active service. Bob pitched in and did anything that needed doing and served in many capacities, including Engineer, EMS President, Chaplain and others. He also served on almost every committee that was available, won many awards and was inducted into the Delaware Volunteer Firefighter's Hall of Fame. He was a member of the Bi-State Ruritans, a past member of Faith Baptist Church in of Delmar and currently a member of First Baptist Church of Delmar, where he also was active helping wherever needed.
He was active in the Delmar community and enjoyed coaching his boys as they came up in the Delmar Little League. Selfless is a word that best describes Bob. He would always give a helping hand to others before he would help himself. His family remembers him as humble, stubborn at times, strong and even though short in stature, he was larger than life. Bob has seen a lot of adversity through his life time but was always there for others and an all-around great guy. He was a faithful Dodgers fan, loved NASCAR and hunting. Bob had a servant's heart and will be sorely missed by the community of Delmar and the surrounding communities.
He is survived by sons, Robert "Bucky" Jones and his wife Jenny and Shawn Jones; grandchildren, Trish Jones Kashner, Melanie White and her husband, Scott, Heather Jones and her husband, Sean Jones, RJ Jones, Amber Jones, Cori Jones, Joey Jones, Brandi Jones, Alex Jones, Tyler Jones and Liam Jones; great grandchildren, Zachary, Katlyn, Paige, Jason and Ty; a sister, Elvira Jones; special nieces, Mary Powers Twilley and Florence Coia; a nephew, John Ellmore, III; and great nieces, Christal Brock and Patty Powers. He is also survived by his extended family at the Delmar Fire Department and a host of close friends.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Della Mae (Mitchell) Jones, who he married May 25, 1957; a brother, Donald Jones; and a sister Mary Jane Baker.
Funeral services will be private. A public service will be held at a later date at the Delmar Fire Department.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Delmar Fire Department, P.O. Box 143, Delmar, DE 19940 or to First Baptist Church of Delmar, P.O. Box 200, Delmar, DE 19940.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.