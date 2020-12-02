Robert F. Kelly, Sr.
Delmar - Robert F. Kelly, Sr., 79, of Delmar, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at TidalHealth at Peninsula Regional Hospital after a brief illness.
He was born October 15, 1941 in Bivalve, a son of the late Roland Lee Kelly and Anna Rebecca Messick Kelly.
Bob graduated from Wicomico High School with the class of 1959 before proudly serving his country in the U.S. Army. In his early days his career started in sales for the R.D. Grier & Sons Co. in Salisbury before moving on to work in management for DEMCO and East Coast Supply in Salisbury for many years. He was a member of St. Stephen's United Methodist Church in Delmar and the American Legion Post 0297. Bob was a skilled craftsman who could build or fix anything and whose strong work ethic was second to none. He had a special place in his heart for dogs and enjoyed feeding the squirrels and birds. He will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and as a true family man, a friend to everyone, and a real-life hero to his wife, children and grandchildren.
He is survived by the love of his life, Christine Kelly, whom he married on September 27, 1964; a daughter, Kim Miles and husband Christopher; a son, Robert F. Kelly, Jr. and fiancée Polly Baker; grandchildren, Jenna Marquez and husband Eddie, Brett Miles, Brittanie Kelly and Bradley Kelly; a God-daughter, Amanda Mullins; a sister, Ellen Bromley; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Kelly, and a sister, Loretta Smith.
A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Masks and social distancing will be required due to current COVID-19 restrictions. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Humane Society of Wicomico County, 5130 Citation Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804 or by visiting https://www.wicomicohumane.org/donate/
or to the American Heart Association
by visiting http://www.heart.org/
.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com
.