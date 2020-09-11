Robert F. Mazuk
Ocean Pines - Robert F. (Bob) Mazuk age 87, died peacefully on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Catered Living in Ocean Pines, Maryland. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Francis and Mary Mazuk.
He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty years, Patricia H. Mazuk who died in 2017. He is survived by his daughters, Robin Miller and her husband Ronald of Lansdale, PA, Linda Pavelick and her husband Edward of Dresher, PA, and Diane Jerman of Chalfont, PA, and grandchildren, Elias Jerman, Lydia Jerman, Edward Pavelick, Steven Pavelick, Rachael Pavelick, Joseph Pavelick and Chadd Miller. Also surviving are brothers, Francis Mazuk and his wife Betty of St. David, PA, and Ronald Mazuk and his wife Carol, of Ft. Meyers, FL as well as several nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death was his grandson, Brett Miller, and his sister, Joan Lanagan.
Mr. Mazuk was a graduate of Germantown High School and served in the United States Air Force from 1950 to 1954. Later he settled in Doylestown, PA where he enjoyed taking care of his house, gardening, playing on bowling and tennis leagues, riding his motorcycle and raising his three daughters. He worked in sales for S.P.S. Technologies in Jenkintown, PA for 30 years and enjoyed traveling to East Hartford, CT to work with his biggest client, Pratt & Whitney. He retired in 1998 when he and Pat moved to a waterfront home in Ocean Pines. He was a member of Holy Savior Catholic Church, the American Legion Post# 166 Sinepuxtent Lodge, and the men's tennis league in Ocean Pines but mostly, he fished and enjoyed each day to the fullest.
Cremation followed his death. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 25, at 1:00 PM at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD. A donation in his memory may be made to a charity of your choice
. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com
. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin