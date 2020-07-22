1/1
Robert Fortt
Robert Fortt

Mardela Springs - Robert Lee Fortt (62) departed this life on July 20, 2020. He was the son of the late Sarah Elizabeth Fortt, born on Dec. 13, 1957.

Robert held employment at Perdue Farms, Salisbury, MD. And attended AUMP Mount Pleasant Church.

Robert loved to ride his bike and visiting people. He likes watching Go-Kart Races and the Baltimore Raves. He had a love for his hats.

Robert leaves to cherish his memories, his brothers Douglas Edward, LeRoy, and Alex Jerome Fortt; his favorite cousin, Erica Nichols, and best friend Vanessa Gattis.

A celebration of life service will be held Friday, July 31, 2020, at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD 11 am with a viewing one hour prior to service. to offer condolences visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
July 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
