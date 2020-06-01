Robert Francis Mead



Bel Air - On May 31, 2020 Robert Francis Mead (Bel Air, MD) formerly of Berlin, MD, avid golfer and member of the Ocean City Golf Club. He served in World War II as a 1st Lieutenant Navigator in the Army Air Corps. Bob was a retired Naval Civilian Mechanical Engineer and was also a retired Assistant Professor of Engineering at the Montgomery College Takoma Park Campus.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margaret "Margo" Mead. He is survived by his son Thomas A. Mead and his wife Susan and daughter Roberta A. Durgin and her husband Bob; grandchildren Tiffany Vaira and her husband Dan, Jason Mead, Cassandra Burkholder and her husband Cliff, Rebecca Durgin and her fiancé Brady Kerr; great-grandchildren Lucy, Natalie and Joran Vaira, and Ada Burkholder.



Interment Services are private. Arrangements being handled by Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store