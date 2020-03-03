|
Robert Franklin Gannon Sr.
Eden - Robert Franklin Gannon Sr. 77 of Eden passed away Friday February 28, 2020 at home peacefully with his family by his side.
Born in Princess Anne, MD March 4, 1942 to William S. & Pearl E. Gannon.
Proceeded in death by his parents, a brother William S. Gannon Jr., sisters Geneva Walston, & Mildred McDaniel.
Bob founded Gannon's Plumbing Inc. in 1974. He was involved in the local master plumber's association, serving as president for several years.
A proud member of Centennial #221 Masonic Lodge for 50 Years. He was involved in various local organizations. His interests included old cars, fishing, snowmobiles, and motorcycles. He was an avid animal lover.
Surviving are his wife of 59 years Mary Frances. His children Robert Jr (Jackie) of Vancouver, Washington, Gerald of Salisbury, Deborah Gardner (Butch) of Salisbury, Four Granchildren, seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A long time friend and entrusted employee Lawrence Lewis of Salisbury.
All services will be private.
Contributions can be made to Coastal Hospice in his memory at P.O. Box 1733 Salisbury, MD 21802
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020