Robert H. Coffin, Sr.
Salisbury - Robert "Bob" H. Coffin, Sr., 83, of Salisbury passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born November 29, 1936 in Delaware, a son of the late Harold H. Coffin and Rachel Elizabeth Coffin Lewers.
Bob proudly served his country in the Army National Guard 29th Division for 11 years. He had a passion for boats and in his early years worked as a marine mechanic for Chris Craft and Lombardo's Marine before working for Delmarva Marine. He eventually worked his way into a partnership and then owner of Delmarva Marine where he worked for 45 years. Bob was a member of the Salisbury Moose Lodge 654 where he served as past governor and was past district president of the 7th District. He was also a long time member and past commodore of the Wicomico Yacht Club, Centennial Lodge 221 in Salisbury, American Legion Post 94 in Princess Anne and a life member of the Red Men's Lodge in Fruitland. He loved to travel and he and his wife Joanne visited many special places, but favorites were Disney World and the Outer Banks. He loved to be around the water and had a special love for the history of lighthouses. He also loved photography and taking videos, NASCAR and especially Dale Earnhardt, Sr., music, old movies, reading history books and building model boats. He loved people and could always find a friend or stranger to talk to no matter where he went. His family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Coastal Hospice for the care and comfort they shared with Bob and family in his last days.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joanne (Alexander) Coffin; a son, Robert H. Coffin, Jr. and wife Trudy; a daughter, Cheryl Lynn Mitschke and husband George; grandchildren, Amy Mitschke, Cecilia Hardison (Max) and Chrissy Ricketts (Seth); 6 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Shirley Dailey. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Coffin.
A visitation will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Short Funeral Home, and also on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00. Due to COVID-19 restrictions please observe social distancing and masks will be required. The services will be private for the family. Interment will be held at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob's memory to the American Kidney Foundation by visiting www.kidney.org
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com
