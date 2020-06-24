Robert H. Widdowson Jr.
Robert H. Widdowson, Jr.

Delmar - Robert H. Widdowson, 70, of here passed away at home on June 21, 2020.

Born in Crisfield on July 16, 1949, he was the son of the late Robert H. and Jean (French) Widdowson, Sr. Bob was a Certified Public Accountant. He was a member of the Wicomico Rotary Club and served his country in the National Guard.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, the love of his life and to whom he was a wonderful caregiver, Deborah Widdowson (2014), and they are reunited once again, Son William Robert Widdowson and late Uncle and Aunt, Howard and Audrey Ross.

Bob is survived by his brother, Richard (Karen) Taylor, Jr of Chino Valley, AZ, Sisters in law, Diane (Charles) Fithian of Dover, DE, and Sandra (Ted) Hearne of Salisbury, MD, niece Shannon (Ron) Montgomery, nephews Jacob Fithian and Lucas Hearne, cousins Barbara (Robert) Shockley, Janet (Floyd) Lewis, Neil (Tori) Widdowson, and Edward (Bambi) Widdowson, and long- time friend and trusted colleague, Ida C. Allen.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, June 29, 2020 at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. 11673 Somerset Ave in Princess Anne, MD where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Masks and social distancing is required. Rev. Keith Colona will officiate and interment will follow in Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury, MD.

To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com




Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
June 24, 2020
Very sorry to hear the news of Bobs passing. He was a great guy. May all be comforted by fond memories of happy times together.
Robin
Classmate
