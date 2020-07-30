Robert Herman Majors
Mardela Springs - Robert Herman Majors, 92, of Mardela Springs, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Baycare Assisted Living in Salisbury. Born in Athol, MD, he was the son of the late William Herman Majors and Mary Bailey Majors.
Bob was a US Army veteran and a member of Calvary Baptist Tabernacle and a former member and Sunday School teacher at Athol Baptist Church. He was a teacher for the Wicomico County Board of Education for many years, retiring from Wicomico High School. Bob was also a lifelong farmer. He and his wife enjoyed traveling to NC and PA.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Mildred Pauline Majors; and a special friend, Jason Chance of Mardela Springs.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Mardela Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Lou Bradley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, 337 Tilghman Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com
to express condolences to the family.