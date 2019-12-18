Services
Jolley Memorial Chapel
1213 Jersey Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
(410) 749-6461
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tyree AME Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Tyree AME Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Spence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Horace Spence

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Horace Spence Obituary
Robert Horace Spence

Pocomoke City - Robert Horace Spence, 92, formerly of Berlin, MD, died Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the home of his granddaughter, Shamell (Cleveland) Jenkins.

Born in Newark, MD, he was the son of the late Horace and Minnie (Tingle) Spence. His wife, Maggie (Briddell) Spence died December 14, 2014.

He served with the US Army during the Korean War, until receiving an honorable discharge.

He was a member of Tyree A.M.E. Church in Berlin where he formerly served as a Trustee and Men's choir member.

He was also a member of the American Legion, Duncan Showell Post #231 in Berlin.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Tyree AME Church, where friends may view, one hour prior to service. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Services are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel, PA, Funeral and Cremation Services.

Visit jolleymemorialchapelmd.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -