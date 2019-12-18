|
Robert Horace Spence
Pocomoke City - Robert Horace Spence, 92, formerly of Berlin, MD, died Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the home of his granddaughter, Shamell (Cleveland) Jenkins.
Born in Newark, MD, he was the son of the late Horace and Minnie (Tingle) Spence. His wife, Maggie (Briddell) Spence died December 14, 2014.
He served with the US Army during the Korean War, until receiving an honorable discharge.
He was a member of Tyree A.M.E. Church in Berlin where he formerly served as a Trustee and Men's choir member.
He was also a member of the American Legion, Duncan Showell Post #231 in Berlin.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Tyree AME Church, where friends may view, one hour prior to service. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Services are entrusted to Jolley Memorial Chapel, PA, Funeral and Cremation Services.
Visit jolleymemorialchapelmd.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 18, 2019