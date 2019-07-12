Robert "Bob" Inman McKenney



Salisbury - Robert "Bob" Inman McKenney, 92, of Salisbury passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family. Born in Baltimore on July 17, 1926 he was the son of the late John and Bessie Frith McKenney.



Mr. McKenney served in the United States Navy during WWII as a Coxswain on the USS Chepachet AO 78 . Bob worked as a Construction Supervisor for Henry A. Knott Construction, Charles Brohawn Construction and M. Nelson Barnes Construction until his retirement. He was a member of the Salisbury Elks Lodge #817 and American Legion Post 64. Bob had a variety of hobbies including golfing, wood working and photography.



In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by a son Robert Michael McKenney; three brothers, John "Jack", William and James McKenney and a sister, Bessie Burnham.



Bob is survived by his wife of 68 years, Alice "Jean" Eugenia McKenney; five children, Linda Heubeck and her husband Gary of Baltimore, Jo-Ann Lewis and her husband Darryl of Nanticoke, William "Billy" McKenney and his wife Teri of Newark, MD, Juliane McKenney of Tyaskin and Diane McKenney of Salisbury. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Mike (Christy), Evan, Allison (Mike), Bryan (Amber), Haley (Andrei), Graca, Dylan, Timmy and Kelly; six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Holloway Funeral Home, Salisbury. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Post 64, 1109 American Legion Rd, Salisbury, MD 21801, Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com. Published in The Daily Times on July 12, 2019