Robert Ira Wells



Robert Ira Wells, 82 departed this life on earth on Monday, May 11, 2020. He was born on October 12, 1937 to the late Lester and Pearl Wells.



"Bobby", as he was affectionately called served in the United State Navy from 1954 to 1958. After serving his country he obtained employment at Wayne Pump, Carey Distributors and Herr's Foods, from where he later retired.



Great memories of "Bobby" will be cherished by his beloved wife of over 43 years, Virgie Mc Ginnis Wells; eight children, Robert (Sue) Wells, Gregory (Tammie) Wells, Debby Wells, Mary (Mike) Marton, Alton Wyatt, Mark (Kay) Wyatt, Sherry Himmler and Cathrine Wyatt.; one brother Richard (Jane) Wells; nineteen grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and his beloved pets Dorey, Sugarbear, Logger and Cindy.



In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his siblings Shirley Nicholson, Donna Walker, Madeline Warrington, Neva Pugh, Linda Milliner and Lester Wells.



Robert will always be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother that had a sense of humor and smile out of this world. All of his conversations included his trademark saying, "You know what I mean" and ended with "I Love You".



Celebration of Life Service information will be forthcoming.









