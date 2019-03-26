|
|
Robert J. Bigler
Ocean Pines - Robert John Bigler "Bob", age 71, died on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Philadelphia, PA he was the son of the late Cloyd M. and Hazel Rickards Bigler. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Beverly Lawton Bigler. Also surviving is a brother Roland Allen and several nieces and nephews.
After college graduation, Mr. Bigler was employed as an Audit Supervisor for the Department of Defense.(DCAA) Drafted in 1969, he joined the Air Force, and was stationed at four different bases all over the US. After four years of service, he returned to his job at DCAA until he retired. During his years there he and his family lived in Crofton where he and a friend established the Crofton Jaycees and staged many events throughout the years, notably, bathtub races, and softball games on old Hardy Field. He was also an avid bowler. After retiring, he and Beverly moved to Ocean Pines, where he enjoyed working in his yard and gardens.
A funeral service will be held on March 29th at 2:00 PM at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Berlin. Rev. Michael Moyer will officiate. Interment will follow in the Churchyard. A donation in his memory may be made to: Worcester County Veteran's Memorial Fund, 11144 Cathell Rd., Berlin, MD 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 26 to Apr. 3, 2019