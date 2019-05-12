Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Salem United Methodist Church
500 2nd Street
Pocomoke City., MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Frostrom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Frostrom Jr.


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert J. Frostrom Jr. Obituary
Robert J. Frostrom, Jr.

Melbourne, FL - Robert J. Frostrom Jr., 73, formerly of Pocomoke City, died on Sunday, May 5, 2019. He was born July 2, 1945 in Salisbury, the son of the late Robert J. Frostrom Sr. and Mary Ellen (Watson) Frostrom, of Pocomoke City.

Rob worked for NASA Wallops Flight Facility and at the family car dealership before transferring to Kennedy Space Center in support of the Space Shuttle program. He also served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany as a First Lieutenant after graduating from Officer Candidate School. Rob was a long time member of Salem United Methodist Church and a member of BPOE 1624 while residing in Pocomoke. He loved antiques, sports - especially baseball, and his family.

He is survived by three children, Robert Frostrom III and wife Man Yang Frostrom of Robbinsville, New Jersey; Michael and Michelle Frostrom of Orlando, Florida; two grandchildren, Tia Mae and Skyler Frostrom of Robbinsville, New Jersey; one sister, Christy Frostrom and her companion Buddy Ward of Westover; two brothers, Gregg W. Frostrom and wife Susan of Pocomoke City, and Mark S. Frostrom also of Pocomoke City. He is also survived by a large extended family including two nieces and four nephews, numerous great nieces, nephews, and cousins as well as a host of friends. He was predeceased by his sister in-law Diane Frostrom.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Salem United Methodist Church, 500 2nd Street in Pocomoke City. Pastor Brian Albert will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Salem United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 145, Pocomoke City, Md, 21851
Published in The Daily Times from May 12 to May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.