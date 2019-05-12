|
|
Robert J. Frostrom, Jr.
Melbourne, FL - Robert J. Frostrom Jr., 73, formerly of Pocomoke City, died on Sunday, May 5, 2019. He was born July 2, 1945 in Salisbury, the son of the late Robert J. Frostrom Sr. and Mary Ellen (Watson) Frostrom, of Pocomoke City.
Rob worked for NASA Wallops Flight Facility and at the family car dealership before transferring to Kennedy Space Center in support of the Space Shuttle program. He also served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany as a First Lieutenant after graduating from Officer Candidate School. Rob was a long time member of Salem United Methodist Church and a member of BPOE 1624 while residing in Pocomoke. He loved antiques, sports - especially baseball, and his family.
He is survived by three children, Robert Frostrom III and wife Man Yang Frostrom of Robbinsville, New Jersey; Michael and Michelle Frostrom of Orlando, Florida; two grandchildren, Tia Mae and Skyler Frostrom of Robbinsville, New Jersey; one sister, Christy Frostrom and her companion Buddy Ward of Westover; two brothers, Gregg W. Frostrom and wife Susan of Pocomoke City, and Mark S. Frostrom also of Pocomoke City. He is also survived by a large extended family including two nieces and four nephews, numerous great nieces, nephews, and cousins as well as a host of friends. He was predeceased by his sister in-law Diane Frostrom.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Salem United Methodist Church, 500 2nd Street in Pocomoke City. Pastor Brian Albert will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Salem United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 145, Pocomoke City, Md, 21851
Published in The Daily Times from May 12 to May 28, 2019