|
|
Robert J. Gorman
Ocean Pines - Robert J. Gorman, age 82, passes away on March 10, 2019, at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury. Born in Queens, NY, he was the son of the late Francis and Angelina Dainati Gorman. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Patricia Gleason Gorman, and daughter Diane Mathias and her husband Bob of Ashburn, VA. There are two granddaughters, Ragan and Brooke Mathias. He was preceded in death by a son, Robert Thomas Gorman in 1975.
Mr. Gorman was a graduate of Iona College in New Rochelle, NY, and was employed by INA Insurance Company in sales. He was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church near Berlin, and member of the Ocean Pines Golf Club. An avid sports fan, he followed the New York Giants, Long Island Rangers, and New York Yankees. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 14th, at 11:00AM, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church. Rev. Joseph P. Kennedy will officiate. Inurnment will be in Fairfax Memorial Park in Fairfax, VA at a later date. A donation in his memory may be made to: the , 1850 York Rd. Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com . Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 13, 2019