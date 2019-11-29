Resources
Robert J. Parks Sr.

Robert J. Parks Sr. Obituary
Robert J. Parks, Sr.

Tangier Island - Robert J. Parks, Sr., 92, husband of Katie J. Parks, claimed the promise of resurrection on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at his home on Tangier Island.

A lifelong resident of Tangier, he worked as a waterman until retirement at the age of 83. He was awarded with the "Tangier Island Waterman of the Year" award in 2002.

He was a faithful member of Swain Memorial United Methodist Church, the adult Sunday School class and the men's prayer band.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Katie; his children, Lula Belle Haynie, Loretta Parks(Bill), all of Tangier, Rev. Robert Parks, Jr.(Susan) of Amherst, VA, and Beth Parks of Salisbury, MD; his grandchildren, Pam Haynie Crockett, Bill Parks, Jr., Robert Haynie(Lois), Carlton Parks(Glenenise), Emily Wynn(Tyler), and Trey Parks(Kayla); his great-grandchildren, Bradley Parks, Lydia Crockett, CJ Parks, Reagan Haynie, Johnathan Crockett, and Kyle Parks; great-great-grandchild, Brady Parks; the expectant arrival of the seventh great-grandchild, Riley Nicole Parks; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas G. and Ida Belle Parks; son-in-law, Robert W. Haynie; and siblings, Edith Shores, Margaret Dise, Ada Wheatley, Page Parks, and Andrew Parks.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 1 PM at Swain Memorial U. M. Church. The Rev. Nona Allen will officiate and will be assisted by the Rev. Robert J. Parks, Jr. Visitation will be Saturday evening from 6-8 PM at the church.

Interment will follow the funeral service at Sunnyridge Memorial Park in Crisfield, MD.

A special boat for funeral passengers will depart the Crisfield City Dock on Sunday at 11:30 AM.

Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home in Crisfield.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
