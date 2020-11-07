Robert James Cox
Eden - Robert James Cox, 92, of Cockeysville, Maryland passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center located in Towson.
He was born on September 15, 1928 in Siloam, Maryland, a son of the late Amos and Violet Redden Cox.
Robert served his country in the U.S. Army and was a member of the VFW and the Moose Lodge. He spent almost 40 years working at Bethlehem Steel, working his way from sweeping coal to Plant Supervisor. He had immense pride in hard work, loved his family more than anything in the world and found himself as a middle child of eleven to be the last surviving sibling for many years; a tie to the past for all his nieces and nephews, who had lost their parents and grandparents. He was "Uncle Bob", the guy who brought a smile to his family's faces, as well as food and lots of laughter and storytelling. He and his siblings were best friends, a legacy that we the children are trying to continue. He loved sunny days and being outside. Being a child on the farm in Eden always comforted him and he longed to return.
He is survived by his daughter, Carol Lynn Cox, of Cockeysville, several nieces and nephews, several grandnieces and grandnephews and one great, great grandnephew who shares his middle name. There are several granddogs that always made him happy and hopefully, still do.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings; Richard Lee Cox, Gordon Franklin Cox, Alice May Humphreys, Hazel Lenore Ray, Ellen Darby, Pauline McMichael, David Carroll Cox and Kenneth Ralph Cox. He had two additional brothers who died in infancy.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm, at Siloam Methodist Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com
