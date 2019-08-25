|
|
Robert James Johnson
SALISBURY - Robert James Johnson, 79, of Salisbury, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at his home. Born in Snow Hill, he was the son of the late Eules Johnson and Emily Barkley Johnson.
He was a member of Riverside United Methodist Church in Salisbury. Robert worked for 27 years as a cook for Holly Center, until retiring in 2000. He loved being a mechanic working on his Honda motorcycle and 1953 Chevrolet. He was known as "Tall Man" on his CB Radio.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of nearly 41 years, Virginia Townsend Johnson; two sons, Michael Cornelius Johnson and Robert James Johnson, Jr., both of Salisbury; a daughter, Veronica Crawley of Salisbury; six grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Jessie Johnson; two sisters, Tillie Bowen and Emily Walton; and two brothers, Eules Johnson and Jessie Johnson.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron. Officiating will be Pastors, Courtland and Betty Cropper.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Riverside United Methodist Church, 608 Riverside Dr., Salisbury, MD 21801.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 25, 2019