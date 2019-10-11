|
|
Robert James Mitchell, Sr.
Berlin - Robert James Mitchell, Sr., 82, of Berlin, Maryland, and formerly of Catonsville, MD, passed away on October 7th, 2019. He was born on November 14th, 1936 in San Diego, California. He was the son of Howard E. Mitchell, Sr. and Anne Mitchell. He was a life member of the knights of Columbus, St. Agnes Council #4449 in Catonsville, MD.
He married Patricia the love of his life, in July 1963. Robert was predeceased by Patty in 2009. Additionally, he was predeceased by his sister Jean.
Robert is survived by sons, Robert J. Mitchell Jr. and wife Lisa, their children, Cailey and Robert Nathan; and, Brian J. Mitchell and wife Stephanie and their children, Lauren and Alyssa. Additionally, he is survived by his brother Howard and wife Patricia, his sister Mary and husband John, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
Robert, fondly know as Mitch, was known for his love of sports, specifically football, the Triple Crown races, and watching golf. He had a great passion for bird watching, taking pictures, coin collecting, and watching fishing locally. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit, and his complete devotion to his family.
A visitation and funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 12th at Hubbard Funeral Home, Inc. from 9am to 11am with service to follow. The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made in support of the .
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 11, 2019