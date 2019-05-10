|
|
Robert "Bobby" Jones
Princess Anne - Robert "Bobby" Jones, age 79, of Mount Vernon, Maryland passed from this life on Monday, May 6, 2019, surrounded by his family and close friends, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland.
Born in 1940, he was the son of the late Clifton and Ruth (Bounds) Jones. He is survived by his long-time partner of 22+ years, Faye Nunez and beloved sister Mary (Peanut) Pietroski. Bobby will be greatly missed by his children, Richard and his wife Sam, Kevin, Jay, Robin and her husband Kevin, Jonathan, David and his wife Jamie, and Jason and his wife Cindy, & daughter-in-law, Emily Ridgeway. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Clifton "Joe" Jones, also of Mount Vernon.
He will be fondly remembered by his long-time friends Charles Fisher, Nancy Nunez, Norman Brumley, as well as so many others that he treasured that are too numerous to name.
Bobby served as the Somerset County Sheriff for a total of seven terms, making him the longest serving Sheriff to hold the office in Somerset County, before his retirement in December 2014. He dearly loved his career as a public servant. He was proud of Somerset County, could see humor in every situation and cared deeply for those in his community. One story shared includes Bobby not needing his gun as he could "talk" his way out of anything.
Prior to joining the Sheriff's Department in 1975, Bobby worked for his father, with Cliff Jones Trucking, hauling produce and seafood from Maine to Florida. After his father's death in 1968, Bobby managed the Bivalve Oyster Packing Company in Mount Vernon, MD. There are numerous fond memories during this time. One of the songs written by Bobby, named "Oyster Packing Man", is fondly remembered by his children still, the first verse included:
I'm an Oyster Packing Man with an automatic capping machine,
I see that the oysters are opened up, some of em pretty mean.
I put them in a vat, wash 'em with care,
Put 'em in a can, ship them everywhere
Finest oysters in this land, I'm a oyster packing man.
Although Bobby traveled away from his beloved Eastern Shore for both work and pleasure, he loved being home in Mount Vernon, MD around his family and friends. A celebration of Bobby's life will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the Civic Center on 11828 Crisfield Lane, Princess Anne, MD 201853. The family will receive friends at the Civic Center from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. Chaplain Sonny Benton, Pastor Gordon Nock and Rev. James Doran will officiate. Interment will be held at the Mount Vernon United Methodist Church which will be followed with a reception in his honor at the Mount Vernon Fire Department at 27440 Mount Vernon Road.
Bobby will always be remembered for his witty sense of humor, his loving heart, and always having a story to share. His love of country music, playing the guitar, gardening, model trains, painting, planes, watching Columbo, and telling humorous stories and spending time with his family and friends were most enjoyable to him. Bobby held a black belt in karate and taught classes in a local club.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mount Vernon Fire Department, Attn: Cindi Pietroski, 27440 Mt. Vernon Rd., Princess Anne, Md. 21853 of which Bobby was an honorary member or to Somerset County Sheriff's Dept., 7920 Crisfield Highway, Westover, Md. 21871.
Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, Md. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 10 to May 15, 2019