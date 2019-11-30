|
Robert L. Hitchens
Millsboro - Robert L. Hitchens, age 77, of Millsboro, DE formerly of Snow Hill, MD passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at his home.
He was born in Frankford, DE on January 22, 1942 son of the late Orn Hitchens and the late Elizabeth (Rogers) Furbush. Robert proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis from 1960-1962.
Robert worked as a poultry grower for 20 years before working for the Worcester County Landfill for a little over 12 years. After working for the county, he worked for Ellis Farms before his retirement.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta M. Hitchens in March of 2019; two brothers, Ira "Junior" Donaway, Jr. and James "Buddy" Donaway and a sister, Patsy Callaway. He is survived by his son, JD Hitchens and his wife, Brandy of Millsboro, DE and three grandchildren, Landon Johnson, Madison Hitchens and Payton Hitchens. He is also survived by a special niece, Tina Litten and her husband, Gabe of Newark, MD; three nephews, Randy West and his wife, Gwen of Berlin, MD, Dean Long and his significant other, Dawn of Whaleyville, MD and CC Long of Milford, DE and his beloved Ellis Farms family.
A funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, DE 19945, where friends and family may call after 1 PM. Interment will follow at Carey's Cemetery in Frankford, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to help defray funeral expenses to Melson Funeral Services, PO Box 100, Frankford, DE 19945.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019