Robert Lawrence Huey



Pocomoke City - Robert Lawrence Huey, 80, passed away peacefully at his Pocomoke City home on Monday, March, 4, 2019. Born on March 6, 1938 in Greensburg, PA, he was the son of the late, Lawrence and Claire Madill Huey. His mother died at his birth and he was raised by his father and late grandmother, Margaret Madill.



Following high school graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and received his training as a certified electronics technician. He was a contract manager at NASA Wallops Island and traveled the world for 32 years. He was an active member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, where he sang in the choir, and was a member of Pocomoke Elks Lodge #1624. He was a professional photographer and loved fishing and boating.



Robert is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Catherine C. Mauro Huey; three sons, Robert A. Huey and his wife Michelle of Newnan, GA, Richard J. Huey and his wife Leah of Pocomoke City, MD, and Nicholas M. Huey and his wife Holly of Palm Harbor, FL; three granddaughters, Jessica Huey, Emily Huey, and Sierra Huey; and three grandsons, Garrett Huey, Dominic Huey, and Jaxson Huey.



A Mass of Christian Burial followed by military honors in the church, will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11:00 AM, officiated by Rev. William J. Porter in the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1913 Old Virginia Road, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service in the church. Interment will follow in the Pitts Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 201 Meadow Lane, Pocomoke City, MD 21851.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1913 Old Virginia Road, Pocomoke City, MD 21851 or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com. Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary