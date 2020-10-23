1/
Robert Lee Corbin
Robert Lee Corbin

Temperanceville - Robert L. Corbin, 79, of Temperanceville, Virginia, departed this life on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, Maryland.

Born in Temperanceville, Virginia, Robert was the beloved son of the late Clinton Dennis and Lina Corbin Parker. He was affectionately known as "Deacon" his family and church family. He was married to Alice Corbin and they shared sixty years together. Robert was employed by the Accomack County Public Works Department for over twenty-five years as a truck driver. Upon his retirement, he began driving for Barry Marshall Trucking.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Groton Community Cemetery, Messongo, Virginia, with Rev. Brenda Peterson officiating.

Robert Lee leaves to cherish his fond memories: his wife, Alice Corbin; one daughter, Monica Smith; one son, Victor Corbin; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Tameka Mann; one brother-in-law, Vernon Bowen; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.






Published in Eastern Shore News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Funeral service
Groton Community Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
