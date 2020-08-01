Robert Lee Culver, Jr.Salisbury - Bob Culver, 67, died peacefully on Sunday, July 26th, 2020 surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer.Born in Salisbury on October 20th, 1952, Bobby, as he was known growing up, was the second of four children. His family farmed truck crops and grains, instilling a strong work ethic and a love of early mornings in him at a young age.A social butterfly since the beginning, he was always surrounded by lots of friends. You may have heard him singing Fiddler on the Roof songs growing up or as the lead singer of a band he had with his high school friends.He graduated from Wicomico High School in 1970 and went on to earn a Degree in Pre-Law from Chowan University. His first marriage to a college sweetheart didn't work out, but Bob is not a quitter. His second marriage led to a lifelong friend, Karen, and together they raised their twins, the two greatest joys of Bob's life.In 1972, Bob started his career in real estate. He was the youngest real estate agent in the State of Maryland when he earned his license. While successfully selling real estate, he started his own construction and land development business. While owning his Construction Company, he introduced 5 subdivisions in the County, started the paddle boats in the Salisbury park, the area's first limousine service, developed two mini storages, as well as creating 2 restaurants, the original Market Street in the early 90s and more recently, Cellar Door Tavern.Never one to sit still for too long, he surprised friends and family when he decided to jump into politics in 2010 as he was elected to the Wicomico County Council. In 2014, he would continue his servant leadership as he was elected to his first term as the County Executive. He was reelected to a second term in 2017.In addition to his time serving Wicomico County, he spent time serving on the Board of Trustees of Wor-Wic Community College, Board of Directors of Maryland Association of Counties (MACO) as well as an active member of the Tri-County Council of the Lower Eastern Shore, Justice Re-Investment Oversight Board, Salisbury Wicomico Economic Development (SWED), Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce and as a Chesapeake and Atlantic Bays Commissioner. He was a lifetime member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Salisbury.Bob accomplished many things and supported several community programs during his terms. A few he kept closest to his heart included Field 7 ½ at Henry Parker Athletic Complex, Pirate's Wharf Park Project, Wor-Wic Scholarship, Doverdale Lacrosse Program and Meals on Wheels. His final act in office was to take down the controversial Winder sign on a quiet afternoon, a step towards 'healing' the community he loved so much.He enjoyed rock fishing and was extremely proud of obtaining his Captain's license, allowing him to give boat charters from his beloved Whitehaven. Bob loved a beautiful sunset and a cold Natty Light. He spent time his last few months at his sister's home, enjoying unlimited helpings of his mom's cucumber and onions recipe and got a kick out of changing the channel from CNN to Fox News when his brother-in-law left the room. He lived an exciting and fulfilling life, impacting all those he met. His greatest legacy - his two devoted children.Bob is survived by his children, Courtney Culver and Christopher Culver, whom he shared with former spouse, Karen Culver, sister Susan Dunsten (Gee) and brother Richard Culver (Robin), and nieces Andrea Dunsten, Kate Barnes (Tyler), Casie Culver, and nephews Chad Culver (Stacy), Todd Dunsten (Carolyn) and Drew Dunsten (Samantha). Bob was predeceased in death by his parents, Robert Culver and Ruth Culver Freeman, as well as his brother, Douglas. He will be forever remembered by numerous extended family members and dear friends.His family held a private family burial. A public memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 1 pm at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center. Further information will be provided soon detailing the social distancing guidelines.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Bob Culver Memorial Fund through the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, 1324 Belmont Ave., Suite 401, Salisbury, MD 21804 or to MAC's Meals on Wheels program, 909 Progress Circle, Salisbury, MD 21804.Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home PA, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804.