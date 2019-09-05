|
|
Robert Lee Dashiell
Hudson, Ohio - Robert Lee Dashiell, 93, of Hudson, Ohio, formerly of Salisbury, MD, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at his home. Born in Whitehaven, MD, he was the son of the late Andrew Gorman Dashiell and Ella Lee Moore Dashiell.
"Bob" served in the US Navy from 1944-1946 on submarines in the Pacific. He worked for Wicomico Motors in Salisbury until joining the Chrysler Corporation. In 1957, he joined Ford Motor Company as a service instructor at district and national levels in Detroit, Washington, St. Louis, Richmond, Philadelphia and Atlanta. His home base was the Washington District in Northern Virginia. He assisted in 9 presidential inaugural parades in Washington DC for Ford Motor Company along with coordinating several new car shows in Washington and Baltimore. He retired in 1988 but continued as a technical assistant until 1994.
"Bob" and his wife moved to Ohio in 2015 and became members of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hudson, OH and a former member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury, a former officer of the Nutters Crossing Homeowners Association, Senior Men's Golf Association, Happy Timers, and the Elk Lodge #817. He enjoyed playing golf and bridge.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Christine Polimeni Dashiell; four sons: Robert Woods Dashiell (Patricia) of Southport, NC, Charles Lee Dashiell of Alexandria, VA, John Glenn Dashiell (Barbara) of Hoschton, GA, , and Andrew Scott Dashiell (Mallie) of Vancouver, WA; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren; and a special friend, Julie Kwasnik.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Jane Kee; and a brother, Murrell Dashiell.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery Park in Delmar, DE with military honors.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 5, 2019