Robert Lee Mitchell, Sr.
Princess Anne - Robert Lee Mitchell, Sr., 86, of here passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at home.
Born in Parsonsburg, MD on September 9, 1933, he was the son of the late Goldie Mae Mitchell. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn W. Mitchell and grandson Shawn Mitchell.
He loved trapping, fish netting and tending to his mink farm.
He is survived by his sons, Steve Mitchell and Robert Lee Mitchell, Jr. both of Princess Anne, MD., 4 grandchildren, Jason, Megan, Chris, and Sara and 7 great-grandchildren.
The family extends a special thank you to Patte, Karen, Liz and everyone at hospice.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. 11673 Somerset Ave in Princess Anne, MD where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private in Asbury United Methodist Cemetery in Mt. Vernon. Pastor Alyssa Nantt will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mt. Vernon Volunteer Fire Dept. C/O Cindy Pietroski, 27440 Mt. Vernon Rd. Princess Anne, MD 21853 or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802
