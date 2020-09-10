1/1
Robert Lee Mitchell Sr.
1933 - 2020
Robert Lee Mitchell, Sr.

Princess Anne - Robert Lee Mitchell, Sr., 86, of here passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at home.

Born in Parsonsburg, MD on September 9, 1933, he was the son of the late Goldie Mae Mitchell. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn W. Mitchell and grandson Shawn Mitchell.

He loved trapping, fish netting and tending to his mink farm.

He is survived by his sons, Steve Mitchell and Robert Lee Mitchell, Jr. both of Princess Anne, MD., 4 grandchildren, Jason, Megan, Chris, and Sara and 7 great-grandchildren.

The family extends a special thank you to Patte, Karen, Liz and everyone at hospice.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. 11673 Somerset Ave in Princess Anne, MD where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private in Asbury United Methodist Cemetery in Mt. Vernon. Pastor Alyssa Nantt will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mt. Vernon Volunteer Fire Dept. C/O Cindy Pietroski, 27440 Mt. Vernon Rd. Princess Anne, MD 21853 or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802

To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com




Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hinman Funeral Home
SEP
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hinman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 651-0990
