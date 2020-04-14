|
Robert Linwood Van Swaringen, Jr.
Delmar - Robert Linwood Van Swaringen, Jr., 65, of Delmar, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at his home. Born in Washington DC, he was the son of the late Robert Linwood Van Swaringen, Sr. and Doris Butler Van Swaringen.
Bob was a member of Zion United Methodist Church in Salisbury. He had worked in Food Sales for the past 20 years for EMD Sales. Prior to this he worked as a car salesman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, golfing, grilling, and was a wonderful husband, father and friend to many.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Katherine "Kate" Stafford Van Swaringen; two sons, Chad Gordy (Meegan) of Salisbury and Josh Gordy of Delmar; two daughters, Kelly Suddith of Annapolis and Kim Frechetti (Ryan) of CA; six sisters, Susan Morrall (Pete) and Judy Dillon (Mike), both of Denton, Roberta Swanhart (Brian) of NM, Denise Busby (David) of TN, Schatzie Key (Bill) of Kent Island, and Alice Van Swaringen of TX; two brothers, Billy Van Swaringen of AZ and Jeff Van Swaringen of TN; two grandchildren, Madison Gordy and Savanah Gordy; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will conduct private services at Springhill Memory Gardens with Pastor David Herr officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Zion United Methodist Church and or the Wicomico County Humane Society.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020