|
|
Robert Livingstone Erdman, M.D.
Glen Allen, VA - Robert Livingstone Erdman, M.D., 82, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 27 surrounded by his loving family.
Dr. Erdman was predeceased by his parents, Dr. George Livingstone Erdman and Ann Young Erdman. He is survived by his wife, Judy, his sons, Robert and Christopher (wife Becki), his daughter, Dr. Amy Porter (husband Bill) and seven grandchildren: Audrey, Emery, Joshua and Gabrielle Erdman, and Will, Ben and John Porter.
Dr. Erdman served in the United States Army prior to attending medical school at Thomas Jefferson Medical College. He practiced radiology at Northampton-Accomack Memorial Hospital for thirty years, holding various offices, including staff presidency. He was also a long time member of Hungars Episcopal Church where he sang in the choir and served on the vestry.
In his spare time, he sailed his Prindle catamaran in the Nassawadox Creek regattas and was a thirty year member of the Monday Night Civic, Social and Inside Straight Club.
His family would like to thank the staff at Memorial Regional Hospital for their care with special thanks to his nurses who were outstanding in their care for him and his family.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on April 27, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church in Middlesex County. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, 6 Herndon Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 6, 2019