Robert Lloyd Simerson



Princess Anne - Robert Lloyd Simerson, 69, of Princess Anne, MD, died peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at his daughter's Stockton home. Born on November 19, 1949 in Salisbury, MD, he was a son of the late Lloyd and Betty Willing Simerson Green.



A graduate of Pocomoke High School, he worked at the Campbell Soup Company in Pocomoke City following his service in the U.S. Army. He then started his career with the City of Pocomoke, serving for 38 years and retiring as a foreman.



He loved car racing, especially the dirt track at the Delaware International Speedway and NASCAR. He also had a love for animals.



Robert is survived by one daughter, Christina Lynn Larose and her husband, Bruce of Stockton, MD; one son, Robert Lee Simerson and Liz Burton of Salisbury, MD; one step son, Charles Coffey and his wife Brandy of Indiana; four granddaughters, Brittany Nicole Larose, Courtney Larose, Katelyn Larose, and Elizabeth Ann Simerson; two brothers, William Arison and Alan Simerson; four sisters, Susan Cordell, Sharon Simerson, Michelle Cash and Debbie Allen; and many extended family members including cousins, nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Holloway Funeral Home in Pocomoke, City, MD where family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service. Pastor Donnie Bailey will officiate. Interment will follow in the First Baptist Church Cemetery in Pocomoke City, MD.



In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com. Published in The Daily Times on July 17, 2019