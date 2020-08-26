Robert Luther Hornsby
Oriole - Robert Luther Hornsby, 84, of here passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD.
Born in Oriole, MD on April 12, 1936, he was the son of the late Martin Luther and Cora (Bloodsworth) Hornsby. Luther retired as the frozen food manager at Acme Markets after 30 years. After retiring from Acme, he enjoyed farming and working on the water. He loved to go to the Flea Market each Saturday in Virginia and ride around the community to check out the crops and visit the local boat ramps.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joann Hornsby Price, brother-in-law James Price, nephew Michael Price, sister-in-law Jeanie Thomas, brother-in-law Jessie "Wicky" Thomas and mother-in-law, Jean Johnson.
Luther is survived by his wife of 61 years, Anne Hall Hornsby of Oriole, brother-in-law Bobby Hall (Lea Meredith) of Salisbury, nephew Gregg Thomas (Julie) of Princess Anne, MD, niece Robin Bozman of Salisbury, MD and her children, James Michael Hinman of Oriole, MD and Amber Lynn Hinman Edgar (Guy) of Cambridge, MD.
A funeral will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. in Princess Anne, MD where friends may call one hour prior to the funeral. Interment will follow in St. Peter's United Methodist Cemetery in Oriole, MD. Rev. Charles Jacobson will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to St. Peter's United Methodist Church, C/O Vicki Laird, 28179 Venton Rd., Princess Anne, MD 21853. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com