Robert M. Elliott
Salisbury - Robert M. Elliott, "Cherry", 93 of Salisbury passed away September 29, 2019. Born in Delmar, MD on February 19, 1926, he was the son of George and Erma Elliott.
Robert served his country as part of the United States Navy in World War II during his younger years. After his time in the military, he spent over 40 years working for DuPont Chemical Company. Robert enjoyed golfing, spending time with his family, playing the slot machines with his wife, and traveling to Las Vegas and Atlantic City. Robert was a member of the Elks, the Order of the Moose, the American Legion, and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 23 years Virginia; daughter Cora; grandchildren Abby and Robby; great-grandchildren Annie and Jack. Preceded in death by parents George W. and Erma E. Elliott; wife Joyce Elliott; brother George Elliott.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00am at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. A Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Wicomico Memorial Park. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A. 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robert's memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733 Salisbury, MD 21802.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019