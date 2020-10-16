ROBERT MULLIN
BLADES - Robert Lloyd "Cob" Mullin of Blades, DE went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Robert passed away from complications following a stroke at Delaware Hospice in Milford. Robert was a graduate of Seaford Senior High School. Following graduation Robert joined the National Guard, and then was drafted by the Army and served in Korea. After returning from Korea, he met his wife Doris, and they built a life in Blades.
Robert was a long-time Baltimore Colts season ticket holder and missed five games in a thirty-three year span. He was a lifetime member of the Blades volunteer fire company with over 60 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his wife Doris and son James. He is survived by his son Steven Mullin (Tammi), four grandchildren Robbie Mullin (Sarah), Derek Mullin (Joanna), Tara Phillips (Jake), and Tyler Mullin. He also had four great-grandsons and one step-great granddaughter, Christian, Devon and Jeremy Mullin, Sophia Petito, and Camden Phillips.
There will be a time to visit with the family on Friday, October 23 from 6-8, and Saturday October 24 from 10-11 with a service to follow. Services will be held at Atlanta Road Alliance Church, 22625 Atlanta Rd, Seaford DE. Burial will be at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Seaford.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Blades Volunteer Fire Company.
