Robert N. "Jim" Murphy



Fruitland - Robert N. "Jim" Murphy, Sr., of Fruitland, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his home. Born April 23, 1932 in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Addison Haddaway Murphy and Beatrice Richardson Murphy.



For many years he worked for IA Construction Company as a heavy equipment operator, building roads for airports and housing developments.



He is survived by his special friend, Maria " Rocki" Kelly; two sons, Robert Norris Murphy, Jr. of Laurel and Richard Brent Murphy of Salisbury; two daughters, Deborah Lynn Rathel of Hebron and Kathy Ann Murphy of Baltimore; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Gene Wayne Murphy of Cambridge; sister, Clarabelle Edge of Cambridge; nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Lois Hurley and Katherine Hughes; three brothers, Donald Lee Murphy, Melvin Murphy, and Kenneth Grant Murphy.



Funeral services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Coastal Hospice, P. O. Box 1733, Salisbury MD 21802.



Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in Salisbury.









