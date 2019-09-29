Services
Holloway Funeral Home - Pocomoke
107 Vine Street
Pocomoke City, MD 21851
(410) 957-0224
Robert Paul "Jack" Redinger


1939 - 2019
Robert Paul "Jack" Redinger Obituary
Robert Paul "Jack" Redinger

Captains Cove, VA - Robert Paul "Jack" Redinger, 80, of Captains Cove, VA, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. Born on February 21, 1939 in Washington, PA, he was the son of the late Paul and Phyllis White Redinger.

He held a Master's Degree in Education and worked in the educational system for over 20 years. He and his wife "retired" to the Eastern Shore and he started the Sea Hawk Sports Center in Pocomoke City, where he met and enjoyed the friendships of his loyal customers for another 20 plus years.

Jack is survived by his loving wife, having recently celebrated their 59th anniversary, Barbara Anne Primozic Redinger; two sons, Kenneth William Redinger of Horntown, VA, and David Paul Redinger of Pocomoke City, MD; two grandchildren, Matthew David Redinger and his wife Mary Miles of Baltimore City, MD and Michelle Leigh and Michael Schuster of Snow Hill, MD; two sisters, Sharon Whitt (Leon) of Seaford, DE and Beverly Hopkins (Peter Freck) of Ashburn, VA and many extended family members and friends.

At Jack's request a Celebration of his life will be held at a later date and his cremated remains will be placed at one of his favorite fishing spots.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , https://donate3.cancer.org

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 107 Vine Street, Pocomoke City, MD 21851. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 29, 2019
