Robert Petitt
Pocomoke City - Robert Ray Petitt, 87, of Pocomoke, husband of Jean Outten Petitt, passed away on June 24, 2019 at his residence.
Born on October 13, 1931 in Stockton, MD, he was the son of the late Clarence and Gussie Dryden Petitt. Robert was an auto mechanic, a member of Saxis United Methodist Church and the VFW. He faithfully served his country in the US Army in Korea.
Other than his wife, survivors include two daughters, Roberta Miles (Patrick) of New Church, and Wendy Stevens of Millsboro, DE; a son, Terry Perdue of Laurel, DE; a granddaughter, Autum Miles of Saxis, a sister, Evelyn Robertson of Marion, MD; and two step-children, Donald Outten and Becky Galeone (Mike).
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Josephine "Joann" Petitt.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, June 30th at 2:00 PM from the Saxis United Methodist Church in Saxis with Rev. William Jefferson officiating. Interment will follow in the Downings Cemetery in Oak Hall.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Saxis United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 94, Saxis, VA 23427.
Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.
Published in The Daily Times on June 27, 2019